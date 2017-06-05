DJ Bon Sinclar becomes comic character to fight hearing loss

DJ Bon Sinclar becomes comic character to fight hearing lossby Beatrice Credi - 2017.06.05
In France, Bob Sinclar, one of the most well-known DJs in the world, will be the main character of a mini-comic that will promote auditory health. Too many young people go to bed after a concert or night in the disco with severe tinnitus: buzzing, high-pitched noises, and hissing noises in the ear that, if underestimated, could contribute to hearing loss. That is why the French association, JNA, responsible for organizing the National Hearing Awareness Campaign, launched this first-of-a-kind initiative. To encourage kids to use ear plugs that filter the decibels during the Music Festival that will start on June 21st throughout France, where free booklets that feature the dance music idol will be distributed to 200,000 people. Among the pages, Sinclar is shown returning from a visit to the ear doctor and then participating in a super-concert under the Eiffel Tower, where he asks everyone to make sure they protect their ears. In fact, shown behind his console, he reminds everyone that prevention is the only way to make sure that music will be able to be enjoyed for as long as possible.
Airbnb not only dislikes taxes, but also guests with disabilities
For dwarfs, blind and brain-damaged individuals, there are are no places available in Airbnb offerings. This heavy accusation is launched in a study undertaken by a team of experts from Rutgers University of New Jersey. According to whom, the well-known online platform used by tourists renting short or long-term vacation Read More.
US airlines face soaring disability complaints
The number of disability-related complaints against US airlines shot up more than twofold in a decade. According to a report out from the Government Accountability Office, travelers with disabilities filed more than 30,000 complaints with airlines in 2015, up from fewer than 14,000 in 2005. The vast majority of complaints Read More.
Thanks to Iacopo Italians with disabilities can go bathing
Please, help me to buy chairs to bring people with disabilities to the beach. Here is the birthday gift that Iacopo Melio, an Italian guy confined to a wheelchair by a permanent disability and the founder of #vorreiprendereiltreno, had asked about two months ago to his Facebook friends. They have Read More.
Living with disabled family member not a requirement for Italian paid leave of absence
In Italy, a worker who takes paid leave to assist a disabled family member is not required to live full time with the relative in need. In fact, regarding a case of an Italian psychiatrist who continued to live with his wife and family, despite having declared that he was Read More.
Platform for parents of children with disabilities
It is not easy for parents with disabled children to find trustworthy information online. Enfant-différent is a new interactive program in France, managed by a multidisciplinary team, that provides moms, dads, and professionals with a point of reference and meeting place. Here, parents can find explore a range of topics Read More.
Sign languages can be now translated simultaneously
Lesi is the name of the innovative appliance that is able to transform gestures into words. Actually, the user places himself/herself in front of a special sensor that is connected to a computer, and it recognizes movements made during “signing” and writes them on a PC monitor and produces the corresponding Read More.