DJ Bon Sinclar becomes comic character to fight hearing loss

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.06.05

In France, Bob Sinclar, one of the most well-known DJs in the world, will be the main character of a mini-comic that will promote auditory health. Too many young people go to bed after a concert or night in the disco with severe tinnitus: buzzing, high-pitched noises, and hissing noises in the ear that, if underestimated, could contribute to hearing loss. That is why the French association, JNA, responsible for organizing the National Hearing Awareness Campaign, launched this first-of-a-kind initiative. To encourage kids to use ear plugs that filter the decibels during the Music Festival that will start on June 21st throughout France, where free booklets that feature the dance music idol will be distributed to 200,000 people. Among the pages, Sinclar is shown returning from a visit to the ear doctor and then participating in a super-concert under the Eiffel Tower, where he asks everyone to make sure they protect their ears. In fact, shown behind his console, he reminds everyone that prevention is the only way to make sure that music will be able to be enjoyed for as long as possible.