Distinctive brain pattern may underlie dyslexia

by Beatrice Credi - 2016.12.22

A distinctive neural signature found in the brains of people with dyslexia may explain why these individuals have difficulty learning to read, according to a new study from MIT neuroscientists. The MIT team used magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to scan the brains of young adults with and without reading difficulties as they performed a variety of tasks. The researchers discovered that in people with dyslexia, the brain has a diminished ability to acclimate to a repeated input – a trait known as neural adaptation. For example, when dyslexic students see the same word repeatedly, brain regions involved in reading do not show the same adaptation seen in typical readers. This suggests that the brain’s plasticity, which underpins its ability to learn new things, is reduced. There are probably few tasks people undertake that require as much plasticity as reading. Other types of measurements, such as magnetoencephalography (MEG), may reveal more about this effect.