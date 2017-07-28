Disney was a visionary even when it came to explaining menstruation

Disney was a visionary even when it came to explaining menstruationby Beatrice Credi - 2017.07.28
It is 70 years old but doesn’t show it. The Story Of Menstruation is a short film that Disney made all the way back in 1946 that uses the word “vagina”. The film was created to teach girls about their menstrual cycle in a direct way. Brought to light recently, thanks to Internet, the 10-minute film, that was the first of its kind when it came out, lacks nothing that the more modern campaigns about women’s health possess. Its diagrams of the reproductive system, for example, are amazingly accurate and didactically useful for a very young audience, because of their simplicity. The narrator actually recommends exercises for alleviating cramps, the same as many gynecologists do today. In addition, the film talks about how to avoid being in a bad mood and reminds girls that there is nothing they can’t do during their period. But, the film was not only revolutionary because of its subject matter, but also because of the language it used.
