Discovery that Santa Claus knows all about kids with autism

by Beatrice Credi - 2016.12.21

In England, kids with autism can finally meet Santa Claus on their own terms. Thanks to the many organizations throughout the courntry, special encounters have been organized with Santa, that will take place in small groups of kids only with this pathology. In this way, there will be no flashing lights or traditional holiday songs. But, instead, these kids will have a room to themselves where they can relax and relate to Santa and hand over their Christmas letter in an environment conceived of just for them. All of this, so the experience can be a pleasure instead of a nightmare. Colored, flashing lights, music at high volume, long lines in shopping centers and general confusion can make this special day so stressful and anxiety producing for autistic kids, that parents are often forced to leave them at home.