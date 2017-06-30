Disabled Youtuber shares her make-up secrets with the world

Disabled Youtuber shares her make-up secrets with the worldby Angelica Basile - 2017.06.30
Jordan Bone is not just any blogger. She is especially known for her video blog in which she gives advice about make-up. This 27-year old British woman from Norfolk, Enland, has spent the last 12 years or more in a wheelchair. She was forced to drastically change her life, after the car accident that put her there. In order to approach her new life as positively as possible, she decided to share her passion for make-up, first over Youtube, and then, through her Instagram profile, that today boasts over 136,000 followers. With whom Jordan shares her day-to-day, trying to be just like her peers. Which is why, in addition to going to work and going out with her girlfreinds, she has also decided to dedicate some time to fitness. In fact, in her videos, you can see her working out with the same equipment as all of the other exercise enthusiasts, despite the obvious challenges created by her wheelchair. The hundreds of viewers appreciate her efforts, behind which they see a message of hope and courage for anyone out there who has had to face adversity and completely reinvent themselves.
After occupational accident being fired is around the corner
In addition to the ensued damage, they become victims of unfair treatment. Such is the case for many French workers who were victims of accidents at work. In a first-of-a-kind survey undertaken by the Federation of Workers Injured on the Job (FNATH), results indicated that of those interviewed, all victims Read More.
Here is how a deaf person can be a job coach
Lauren Mackiewicz is a perfect example of how someone can transform his/her disability into a professional talent. This 32-year old American is partially deaf and wears hearing aids when speaking with others. His job consists of being a Job Coach at Easterseals, an organization in New Jersey that is particularly Read More.
Soaps made by this teenager with Down’s Syndrome drive women crazy
The “bath bombs” made by Morgan Tibbens, young American business woman with Down’s Syndrome have seen record sales in the U.S. Adored by many women, these special scented balls of colored soaps become effervescent upon contact with water, and are very relaxing. And teenager Morgan is well aware of this Read More.
Specialisterne will help also Italian people with autism find a job
The Danish non profit organization Specialisterne, international leader in the employment of autistic people, opens also in Italy. Precisely in Milan, where, from June to September 2017, it is organizing a professional training course for 14 people on the spectrum in order to integrate them into the IT field, where Read More.
A network of European hotels and restaurants that hire people with disabilities
A European network of hotels and restaurants ready to welcome trainees and workers with intellectual disabilities has been launched. It is called Valueable and is part of the EU project On my own at work, led by some European associations, among whom: the Italian AIPD and Anfass, Down Espana, Associacao Read More.
From Milan an opportunity for disabled workers
Leading Italian and international companies at Diversity Day 2017. The event to be held on 7th June at the Politecnico di Milano promotes the inclusion of those with disabilities in the job market. During the day, participants can share their CVs with the more than 45 companies that intend to employ those Read More.