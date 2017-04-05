Disabled workers should get paid less than others

by Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.04.05

“It’s time to put a stop to hypocrisy when it comes to disabled workers. They are not equal to all other workers. What motivation is there for a business owner to hire a disabled employee, if he/she costs the same as everyone else?”. These are the words pronounced by Rosa Monckton, mother of a daughter with Down’s Sydrome. Who in her column written in the authoritative British publication The Spectator launched an appeal that if termed “out of the ordinary” would be an understatement: asking all bosses of companies to hire individuals with intellectual handicaps for salaries that are below the national minimum. Simply because “they are less productive than the average worker”. A seemingly brutal proposal. But, at least, a realistic one. That, according to her could serve as a viable solution to unemployment for disabled people. That, in the UK amounts to a total of 1.4 million of those who are of an employable age, with only 100,000 having a job.

This courageous woman gave a no holds barred interview: “the real barrier is the minimum wage salary which is £7.05 a ora (€8.25) for all young people between the ages 21 – 24, and £7.50 (€8.78) for those beyond that age limit. The truth of the matter is that employers are not charities, and therefore, it is almost impossible for them to hire someone who produces less”

.

As could be expected, an opinion like this was perceived as a literal hornet’s nest across The Channel. Especially because the first to approach a delicate topic like this just happened to be the mother of a girl with a handicap. Up until this point, the few English politicians who had tried to let their “no” vote known regarding minimum wages for intellectually handicapped workers, had been labled: nuts, disgusting, Nazis, and even founders of a new slave trade.

Not so for Rosa Monckton “those who oppose revision of the current regulations live in an abstract world, guided by a desire to put an end to inequality, without looking at the true problems of the individuals involved. Obsessed by slogans of equality and anti-discrimination, they end up being blind to the real question at hand. Because for a mentally handicapped person, money is not the point: they want to work for a life that is dignified and also fulfilling. Even with a job, many individuals who have serious learning difficulties continue to live with their family, and often, do not have a total awareness of the value of money”.

If policy makers decide not to modify the current laws, the future for these individuals with disabilities is a life in the shadows, stretched out on the couch, day after day, watching TV and eating junk food. A mother of a child with a disability knows better than anyone that: “The real problem is not minimum wage, but the right to dignity, which comes only from working”