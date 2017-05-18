Disabled motorcyclists will compete in MotoGP France

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.05.18

This is a world première. Disabled motorcyclists will compete on the same dates and on the same circuit as competitors of MotoGP France. In Le Mans, on May 19th and 20th, 30 riders with handicap from 9 different countries will battle on the asphalt for 8 laps, against 26 of the other competitors. The event was strongly advocated by Stéphane Paulus, president of the French association ‘Handi Free Riders‘ and by Emiliano Malagoli, president of the Italian association ‘Di. Di. Diversamente Disabili‘. Stéphane at the age of 21 became paraplegic after a motorcycle accident. Seven years later, however, he decided to go back on track and support all those in wheelchairs but with his own passion. Emiliano has a similar story, a path of pain and rebirth that did not prevent him from realizing his dreams.