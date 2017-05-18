Disabled motorcyclists will compete in MotoGP France

Disabled motorcyclists will compete in MotoGP Franceby Beatrice Credi - 2017.05.18
This is a world première. Disabled motorcyclists will compete on the same dates and on the same circuit as competitors of MotoGP France. In Le Mans, on May 19th and 20th, 30 riders with handicap from 9 different countries will battle on the asphalt for 8 laps, against 26 of the other competitors. The event was strongly advocated by Stéphane Paulus, president of the French association ‘Handi Free Riders‘ and by Emiliano Malagoli, president of the Italian association ‘Di. Di. Diversamente Disabili‘. Stéphane at the age of 21 became paraplegic after a motorcycle accident. Seven years later, however, he decided to go back on track and support all those in wheelchairs but with his own passion. Emiliano has a similar story, a path of pain and rebirth that did not prevent him from realizing his dreams.
The Festival de Cannes that nobody talks aboutActually, there are two Festival de Cannes, not only one. Alongside the traditional one that we all know, that had its inauguration today, there is, in fact, Entr’2 Marches, the International competition for short films that bring to light the thousands of different faces of the theme: disability. A total Read More...
In this library deaf readers are more than welcomeIn Paris Bibliothèque nationale de France (BnF) is becoming always more accessible for people who are deaf or hearing impaired. Most importantly, the staff will be trained in sign language and will be able to offer a personalized welcome. The reading rooms will also have assisted hearing technologies such as Read More...
Summer study vacation teaches kids with dyslexia PC skillsA study vacation to teach kids with dyslexia PC skills to make them more independent in learning. This is the 3rd edition of this Italian initiative that provides a summer campus for middle school kids with learning disabilities. Organized by the Italian Dyslexia Association (section in Rome), the program will Read More...
A special rehabilitation network for visually impaired childrenIn Italy, the first social network for the improved rehabilitation of visually impaired children has been launched. Sharehab is an online platform in which parents and healthcare/educational professionals can share apps. digital resources, reviews and information that can facilitate the re-education of little ones with visual deficits. From software to Read More...
First complete guide of Italy for tourists who are disabledAvailable for free online, the first guide of Italy for accessible tourism: listing locations that are accessibile to tourists with disabilities. It is divided into two sections (North and Central-South), with 34 destinations in 14 of Italy’s 20 beautiful regions. This complete and useful guide is targeted not only to Read More...
Stores launched for second-hand objects for disabledIn France, near Bordeaux, there is a second-hand store that is special. Here you will find no vintage clothing or pots and pans, but, rather, wheel chairs, canes for visually impaired, and every type of aid for individuals with handicaps. The Recyclothèque, in fact, collects, repairs, and donates a new Read More...