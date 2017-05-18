Disabled individuals can stay in shelter homes after they are eighteen

Disabled individuals can stay in shelter homes after they are eighteenby Roberta Lunghini - 2017.05.18
Disabled individuals are no longer required to leave shelter home after the age of eighteen. This is the case in the Italian region of Lazio where the Regional Board has made changes to regional regulations concerning admission and demission in residential services for minors. The document reports that: “Children with disabilities requiring high-level assistance, who have turned eighteen, awaiting their accommodation in an appropriate family-style care facility, are permitted to remain in these on the basis of the need for ongoing assistance and special requirements for care and emotional consistency, according to the customised care plan”. The report continues: “Demission and consequential placement of the individual in a new care facility must be agreed in the appropriate time and manner, by the regional social services, family or those acting on their behalf, and the team assigned to the facility of origin and must be a valid response to the socio-assistance needs of the individual”.
