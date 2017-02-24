Disabled individuals can be accompanied to the polls if necessary

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.02.24

In France, a voter with a disability can always depend on a family member to bring him/her to the polls, but now there is yet another option. During the Presidential election (April 23rd and May 7th) and also during legislative elections (June 4th and 18th), individuals with disabilities who want to go vote, will be able to choose the services of Age d’Or. A simple and efficient way of being assisted by foot or by car. All that is needed is a reservation, and the individual will be escorted to the polling center and then, back home. This initiative was meant to give everyone the opportunity to exercise their right to vote, include the elderly and people with handicaps.