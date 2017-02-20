Disability is not an obstacle for this young singer

by Editorial Staff - 2017.02.20

Lleno de Vida (“Full of life”) is a dream come true. This is the title of the first album of Spanish singer, Adrian Martin that has just recently achieved the Gold Album classification in terms of number of copies sold. In this collection of songs, Adrian demonstrates his musical talent as he sings duets with other Spanish artists. A talent that the world came to know through his amateur video published sometime ago over the social networks. It didn’t take long for it to receive millions of views. Adrian’s soared from that point on. His story that started with his birth 12 years ago, in a small village in the province of Malaga, with his congenital hydrocephalia, is a story about how music can truly change the life of a person. His parents fought every day to give him the chance to develop his passion, a battle that started when he was an infant. Thanks to music, Adrian was able to begin reading and writing, which, in turn, helped him experiment with better managing his disability.