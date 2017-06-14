Didactic kit for teachers of students with disabilities

Didactic kit for teachers of students with disabilitiesby Beatrice Credi - 2017.06.14
AccessiProf is the internet site dedicated to all teachers who have students with disabilities in their classrooms. Thanks to the French National Center for Distance Education (CNED), teachers can now take advantage of this digital support. The objective? To help teachers manage relationships with students who have handicaps in the best way possible: with advice, methodologies, as well as practice exercises that address a number of different types of disabilities and educational needs of the students. From behavioral disabilities to autism. And teachers can also share their practices with each other, seeing as the project is based on a collaborative approach.
Teaching kids in pre-school to vote fights abstentionism
It has been referred to as the youngest Democracy in the world. We are talking about the preschool Dolli-Einstein Haus in Pinneberg, located in northern Germany. Where the very small children (ages 3-5) choose, by way of regular elections, what they want to eat and what activities they want to Read More.
Soccer super-stars convince young fans to start readding
Testimonials from soccer stars contribute to success of youth literacy campaign. “Those who are great with their feet, aren’t always so talented with reading and writing”. This provocation brought about the expected results. The initiative “Premier League Reading Stars” that has many top soccer players from key clubs across The Read More.
The revolutionary Finnish idea of a school without subjects
Finland has given birth to the a school that no longer teaches singular subjects. It uses a multidisciplinary approach that, on the basis of a topic, explores all subjects. History, geography, literature. This is the revolutionary educational approach launched by the Comprehensive School of Hauho. Here, it is normal to Read More.
He is the youngest Chess International Master in history
His name is Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu, but you can call him Praggu. He is an Indian chess player who, in 2016, became the youngest International Master in history, at the age of 10 years, 10 months, and 19 days. He also won the World Youth Chess Championship Under-8 boys title in Read More.
Italian schools and lgbt associations join in fighting cyber-bullying
“You’re a freak of nature”, “You have mental problems”, “You should have been born a female”, “No one wants you”. These are a few of the insults that a young boy receives from social media in the video launched for the awareness campaign against cyber-bullying and homophobia, promoted throughout Italian Read More.
New generation nannies are taking courses at Scotland Yard
With the terrorism alarm in England ongoing, the old figure of “nanny” is changing. Norland College, the well established institution that has been teaching refined Mary Poppins for royal families and the uper-class, since 1892, has just added special anti-terrorism lessons, taught by British ex-007. The varied and intense program Read More.