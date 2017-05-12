Despite having HIV they will live until retirement

by Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.05.12

Today, a 21-year old individual who is HIV positive has a life expectancy of 78 years, almost as long as his/her healthy peers. This reason data emerged in a study published in The Lancet undertaken by a team of researchers from the University of Bristol, using a sample of 88,500 European and American, monitored from 1996 – 2013. This good news, according to the experts, is due to medical progress and the development of more efficacious drugs with fewer side effects. Together with continual improvement in prevention, awareness campaigns about screening, and therapies that effectively treat symptoms.