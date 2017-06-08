Dentist is free but parents still ignore their kids’ oral hygiene

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.06.08

The poor dental health in British families is not due to economic reasons. Despite the fact that dental visits are covered by the national healthcare system across The Channel for infants and toddlers between the ages of 1-4, as high as 80% of the first and 60% of the latter have never been to a dentist. The truth is, according to the experts in Her Majesty’s national health system, that ignorance, disorganization, lack of caring and misinformation contribute to parents’ lack of interest in the oral health of their children. Even though physicians never get tired of telling families that the first dentalcheckup needs to be scheduled as soon as the kids’ first teeth are appearing (usually around 6 months) and followed up at least once a year. Following this advice can prevent future pathologies and serve to get children used to an environment that is not among the most pleasant.