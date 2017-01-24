Denmark bans marriage for under-18s

by Editorial Staff - 2017.01.24

The Danish government has approved a bill that will prohibit people under the age of 18 from getting married. The bill, which also states asylum-seeking minors who were married abroad will not have their marriages recognised by the state, will come into effect on 1 February. A number of legal experts and human rights groups criticized parliament’s decision, saying that current rules already sufficiently protect minors from entering into marriage unwillingly. The minister for children’s and social affairs Mai Mercado, however, argued that the move was necessary.