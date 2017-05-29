Delicious sauces of a young autistic cook are a big hit

by Angelica Basile - 2017.05.29

He is just 18 but many already believe he has a bright future as a chef. Julen Ucar, originally from Orange County, in California, was born suffering from an autistic disorder but this has not stopped him from feeding his great passion for cooking. So much so that at a very young age he has patented no less than two flavours of a special sauce, called Ausome (a play on the words autism and awesome). The delicious sauce has been such a hit that it has led to a place for the young man in a restaurant, where his creations are used in two of the main dishes. They have also meant that he has realised his dream of opening his own Web site, where portions of his sauces are sold and dispatched across all of America. Julen has not stopped here and has decided to secure his future in the kitchen. As he states, “I have enrolled in a professional course to learn new recipes and techniques”.