Decrease in young Italian gamblers receives little media attention

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.01.24

Though there are many, the number of Italian teenagers who gamble has decreased. In 2016 the percentage of the population was 49% against 54% in 2015. Which translates to 1,240,000 individuals, of which 17% are frequent players. The authoritative Italian research company, Nomisma has just published its report on a large sample of Italian high-school students. The study data revealed: males out-number females (59% versus 38% ); the majority of gamblers come from southern and central Italy; they tend to attend technical or professional schools and started betting primarily out of curiosity (21%) or by chance (20%). But also, to have a good time (18%), to imitate a family member or friend (11%) and for the possibility of winning a lot of money (11%). The favorite forms of gambling are still instant lottery tickets (35%) and sports betting (23%).