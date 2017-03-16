Decline in abortion rate among immigrant women mirrors their integration

by Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.03.16

Fewer and fewer immigrant women living in Denmark are choosing abortions compared to 10 years ago. According to figures from the Danish health authority, Sundhedsstyrelsen, the abortion rate for women with a non-Western ethnic background has fallen from 22 abortions per 1,000 women in 2006 to 15 abortions per 1,000 women in 2015. Meanwhile, the abortion rate for women with a Danish ethnic background has remained stable over the same period at 11 abortions per 1,000 women. The decline in abortion rates applies to almost all major immigrant groups in the country, which includes women with Somali, Iraqi, Filipino, Chinese, Pakistani and Balkan backgrounds. Two reasons have been highlighted. The first, female immigrants have begun to adapt to cultural and sexual habits of the hosting country. The second, the efficiency of awareness cammpaign on sexual health promoted in Denmark.