Dear President Trump vaccines are a serious matter

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.02.09

Dear President Trump vaccines need to be taken seriously. This is the message in a nutshell, that was contained in a letter that 350 American Associations sent to the new man in the White House, that in a number of his speeches, has made reference to the risk of autism for those who opted for this form of profilaxis. “Vaccines – starts out the first line of the harsh message to follow – protect the health of children and adults, save human lives, are part of the fabric of our soceity and are one of the most important medical innovations of our time”. The words chosen by these activists were direct and incisive, and accompanying them was a list of the most important scientific publications of the last 10 years that attested to the extraordinary efficacy of vaccines as instruments in the prevention of deadly illnesses.