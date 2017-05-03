Dear Maya’s teachers, my kid is done with homework

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.05.03

“My kid is done with homework. I just sent an email to her school letting her know she’s all done.” This is how the post, published on Facebook by the Canadian writer Bunmi Laditan, begins. Bunmi is not the first nor the last mother fighting in the name of “homework free”. She explained that her 10-year-old daughter, Maya, passes so much time in class: from 8:15am-4pm daily. “So someone please explain to me”, she wrote “why she should have 2-3 hours of homework to do every night? How does homework until 6:30, then dinner, then an hour to relax (or finish the homework) before bed make any sense at all?”. Needless to say, the woman’s decision has triggered controversial reactions: there are even some teachers who support her and share her choice, but there are also those who criticize and condemn her, defending the vital importance of homework.