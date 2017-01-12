Deaf rapper has debut and sings with sign language

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.01.12

“You don’t have to shout! Just speak slowly, I’m deaf not stupid!”.This is the first line of the song that deaf rapper, Francesco Brizio, (aka Brazzo) sings. Born in Taranto, Italy, of deaf parents, Despite his disability, Francesco refused to give up, music, his great passion. With the help of a speech therapist and many special friends, he was able to sing his song and make a video of it, using his voice and sign language as well. This initiative is aimed at highlighting the difficulties of individuals with hearing impairment and encouraging more social integration. In addition, Francesco points out that he would like to see more official use and recognition of Italian sign language (LIS) throughout Italy. His song has only been out for a few days and it has already had thousands of views.

