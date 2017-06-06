De-facto parenthood is born in a New York courtroom

by Ilaria Lonigro - 2017.06.06

That the mother semper certa est is no longer an absolute. Because according to an innovative American judicial ruling, the person who raises a child is the child’s “parent”, not the person who gave birth to him/her. Hence, in 2016, in a courtroom in the state of New York, the new figure of “de facto parent” was born: a neighbor, a family friend, an “ex”, or anyone else that the judge considers to have a decisive role in the life of the child. A certain obligatory number of visits and the possibility to ask for shared-custody are reserved for natural parents. And, in some cases, even full custody. But, natural parents will not be allowed to oppose the decision of the court. “Children – according to the New York judges – experience a trauma if separated from a primary person of reference, who is the “de facto” parent, regardless of biological or adoptive relationship with the minor”. Such was the case with Kelly Gunn, 52 , who turned to the courts after her “ex” Circe Hamilton, 45, and adoptive mother of their Ethiopian son, decided to end their relationship and transfer to Great Britain with the child, who had become quite attached to both parents. And, precisely for this reason, Hamilton was blocked by U.S. Federal Agents as she was preparing to leave the U.S. and was forced to remain on North American soil until the definitive sentence regarding the couple’s split was pronounced. Which brought with it all of the economic and psychological consequences imaginable.

And in Italy? The country is going down the same path. In fact, in February, the Court of Appeals of Trento, accepted the paternity of a couple consisting of two men, regarding their twins: clarifying that the figure of “parent” does not rest with a biological status, but with the desire to take care of the child and assume the responsibilities of parenting.

So, despite the rights of a gay couple to adopt children or not, another problem is evolving. Which has to do, for example, with the fact that a family friend or ex-partner of a parent who picks the child up from school and prepares his/her snack, takes him/her to the dentist, and takes him/her camping, has the legal right to ask for custody. We are, in effect, borrowing from the intuition of the great Zygmunt Bauman, giving rise not only to a “liquid” society, but to liquid parenthood.