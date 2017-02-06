Data from France indicates its lawyers are changing professions

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.02.06

French lawyers are always more frustrated and unemployed: 30% of those who initiated a law career in 1996 has changed professions. According to the Justice Ministry across The Alps, there are two reasons for this “downgrading” of what used to be an ambitious and prestigious profession. The first. The competition created by internet: websites and apps that provide online consulting low-cost and quickly, with forms filled out paritally and instructions on how to proceed, as well as answers and advice. The second. The arrival of the legal robots, like Ross made in USA. These computers act as walking archives, able to answer any conceivable question from clients or to complete the most boring of tasks usually done by office staff, such as reading tons of dossier, articles and files in search of critical information for a court hearing. An invention that lightens lawyers’ loads on one hand, and steals a significant part of their jobs on the other.