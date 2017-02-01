Danish women rank first among the Nordic countries in use of hormonal contraception

Danish women top Nordics in hormonal contraception use. According to a new study published in the scientific journal Acta Obstetricia et Gynecologica Scandinavica about 42% of Danish women used medically prescribed contraceptives in 2013, while 40-41% of Swedish and Finnish women used them. Meanwhile, only 33% of Norwegian and 31% of Icelandic women used either hormonal birth control or copper coil. According to experts, the relatively high consumption of birth control pills in Denmark is one of the reasons there are significantly fewer abortions in the country, and suggest that health authorities have generally informed women well regarding the risks and benefits of using hormonal birth control.