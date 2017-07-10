Condemned from childhood by their physical appearance

Condemned from childhood by their physical appearanceby Angelica Basile - 2017.07.10
In the USA discrimination against children of color begins already in pre-school. Where they are victims of what has been defined technically as “adultification”. Which means that teachers tend to perceive them as more mature, savvy, aggressive and even a bit more sexual, than their white peers. According to researchers from Georgetown Law’s Center on Poverty and Inequality, this leads teachers to treat black girls with more severity than the rest of the class. To the point that their probability of being suspended is 5 times greater than the average. At the roots of this phenomenon, claims Jamilia Blake – one of the study’s authors – are long held stereotypes associated with the color of one’s skin. And, in particular, ones which embrace the idea that black women are strong, aggressive, and over-sexed: ideas filled with prejudice that surfaced during times of slavery.
In France the second generation is more at risk for rascist aggression
Young males of African origin are the principle victims of xenophobes in France. This is the profile of the immigrant-victim experiencing abuse and discrimination that has emerged in the most recent report published by the Observatoire National de la Délinquance et des Réponses Pénales (ONDRP). The report was published on Read More.
A free hot-line for immigrants in Italy who are victims of racism during soccer practice
Young immigrants in Italy who are victims of insults at sports practice can now have an important support. The project called Sportantenne, was created by the Italian sports union and Unar, the national office in Italy that addresses racial discrimination. It was launched in 16 cities throughout the country in these last Read More.
Good news for aspiring top models who are black, curvy and trans
Good news for lesbian or women of color, who have a few extra pounds. Seeing as the latest report published in the fashion magazine The Fashion Post, highlights the fact that there is an increase in young models in these categories who are walking down the most famous runways of Read More.
Wilders loses whatever happens
If discussing the outcome of an election before knowing the results may be risky, it undoubtedly forces you to rack your brains and reflect on the case in point. Particularly in a case such as that of the voting just started in Holland whose outcome is a foregone conclusion, contrary Read More.
Facebook will use an artificial intelligence tools to identify racist ads
Facebook has announced that it would begin using its artificial intelligence tools to identify ads for housing, credit and jobs, then shut them down if they are targeted by "ethnic affinity". When Facebook recognizes that an advertiser is attempting to buy an ad in any of those categories, a window Read More.
They criticize Trump despite their skeletons in the closet
Apple was the first to have understood: if the “Big” of Silicon Valley don’t get on the “diversity band wagon”, their current hiring practices risk destroying not only their politically correct philosophy, but, also the meritocracy that they hold so dear. For this reason, the iPhone-company has put into place (for Read More.