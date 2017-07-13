Competition for the most innovative young entrepreneurs

Competition for the most innovative young entrepreneursby Roberta Lunghini - 2017.07.13
Subscriptions are open for the GammaDonna Prize 2017. This is the only Italian competition which highlights the innovative entrepreneurial skills of women and youth within a unique event: the National Forum for Women and Youth Entrepreneurship, GammaForum. That is, the event bringing together all the leading players in the business and innovation world. The initiative wants to award female entrepreneurs and companies’ owners under 35 who introduced innovative products/services in their company. Among the innovations of this edition, the QVC Next Award for the most revolutionary product aimed at simplifying or improving everyday life. Applications can be sent until the 19 September.
Circadian rhythms are the reason you flunked math
If your grades are not that great, especially in science or math, it’s because of your circadian rhythms. Which act like a type of biological clock in each one of us, that is regulated according to one’ natural daily and nightly cycles, but is also in tune with social stimuli Read More.
France chooses Maghrebi and Chinese in war over best minds
In France, there is a record number of students coming from outside of the European Union. These data have recently been released by the government across the Alps. Which highlight that, between 2002 - 2016, study visas granted by Third Countries increased 28%, going from 55,000 to 70,430 students. An absolute record. A Read More.
Italy’s new work vouchers
Options for taking on occasional projects (i.e. non-steady employment) in Italy have changed. The old “voucher” system has been substituted with two other procedures. The first is a family book, for individuals who do not have a formal professions or work in any given commercial enterprise. In this category, only Read More.
80% of graduates in the field of education are women
Almost 5 million tertiary education students graduated in the European Union (EU) in 2015: 58% were women and 42% men. According to Eurostat, male dominated fields are 'Information and Communication Technologies' (where men account for 81% of the graduates) and 'Engineering, manufacturing and construction' (73%). On the other hand, four Read More.
Work-school programs abroad for Italian students
New perspectives open for Italian youth who want to have a training experience outside the national borders. Thanks to a collaboration between Unioncamere and the Ministry of Education (MIUR), through Assocamerestero, in fact, the students of the last three years of high school can go abroad to participate in the Read More.
The Xennial generation is the best of all
If you were born between 1977 and 1983, you belong to a group called Xennials. The term was coined by TR Ashworth Associate Professor of Sociology at the University of Melbourne, Dan Woodman, in order to define those belonging to what is considered the luckiest generation of all. Because, wedged Read More.