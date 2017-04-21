Company makes autism its strategic advantage

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.04.21

“We are only hiring individuals with autism. And it works!” Avencod, a French start-up in Nice, that offers services consultancy services in the technology sector uses this slogan. Founded by Laurent Delannoy e Laurence Vanbergue, the company decided to bet on the unique talent of individuals with autism and Asperger’s Syndrome for technology oriented work. Offices and open space are designed to keep out sudden noises that can disturb workers with autism, a well known fact. Telephones, for example, do not ring, and work only for making external calls. Also face-to-face meetings with clients are avoided and are replaced with special systems that offer chat options. And, the entire staff has the support of a psychologist. This winning strategy has enabled Avencod’s successful launch and has facilitated important partnerships in these last months, with important multinationals in the electronics sector.