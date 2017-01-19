Companies with disabled employees have their first European association

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.01.19

Our congratulations for the creation of the first European Confederation of companies where more than 80% of employees are individuals with disabilities (EuCIE). Until now, there was no EU association that represented them. That’s why 4 specialized associations joined forces: UNEA in France, Conacee in Spain, Gabif in Germany and EWETA in Belgium. EuCIE was formally recognized by the European Parliament on January 11th, when the value of such initiatives in the economic and social fabric of the Old Continent was also highlighted. This “new entry” also demonstrates how the EU can meet the objectives established by the United Nations Convention for Persons with Disabilities. Of course, on this occasion, space was given to discussions about employment opportunities for this segment of the population, where despite efforts, unemployment still remains twice the average.