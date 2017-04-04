Comic with heroes who have hemiparesis

by Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.04.04

In Spain, the first comic book has come out with protagonists that are children with hemiparesis. This is a type of cerebral palsy that in addition to affecting body movements can also cause other disturbances, such as epilepsy and behavioral/learning difficulties. It is estimated that 1 out of every 1000 children is born with hemiparesis. The primary aim of this publication is to raise awareness among the children, and to do it in an amusing, fun way. The comic book is titled “Rescate en el ártico” (Rescue in the Arctic), with super-heroes Helena, Eric, María e Iñigo, who have to join forces and save a group of scientists trapped at the North Pole. The initiative was created by the Spanish association of children with hemiparesis and the Foundation María Agustí, who hope to raise funds to further research in this area.