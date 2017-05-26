Cocaine causes more addiction than previously thought

Cocaine causes more addiction than previously thoughtby Annalisa Lista - 2017.05.26
People who use cocaine “recreationally” may be closer to becoming addicted than they think, a study published in the journal Scientific Reports has warned. Even among non-dependent cocaine users, visual cues associated with consumption of the illicit drug lead to dopamine release in an area of the brain responsible for cravings. Dopamine is a chemical that causes people to seek pleasurable activities, and researchers have known for years that cocaine use triggers the release of the neurotransmitter. The research suggests that using cocaine just once may cause an addiction. To better understand how soon this effect might be seen, the asuthors used positron emission tomography (Pet) scans to look at what happens in the dorsal striatum of recreational cocaine users. The scientists created highly personalised cues by filming participants ingesting cocaine in the laboratory with a friend with whom they had used the drug before. During a later session, subjects underwent a Pet scan while watching the video of their friend taking cocaine. Exposure to the cocaine-related cues increased both craving and dopamine release in the dorsal striatum.
