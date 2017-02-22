Cocaine addicts could be more likely to develop dementia

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.02.22

Cocaine addicts could be at a higher risk of dementia due to a build-up of iron in their brain. Regular use of the illegal drug causes excessive amounts of iron to accumulate in parts of the brain. However, high levels of the mineral are associated with the death of brain cells, which has been linked to the neurodegenerative disease. A new study published in the Translational Psychiatry journal examined brain tissue in 44 people who were addicted to cocaine – and 44 volunteers who were not. In the former, they detected excessive amounts of iron in the globus pallidus, a part of the brain which ordinarily acts as a ‘brake’ for inhibiting behaviour. The concentration of iron in this area was also directly linked with the duration of cocaine use. excessive iron in the brain is associated with cell death, which is what we frequently see in neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s disease.