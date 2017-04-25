Climate change could be the answer to the obesity crisis

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.04.25

Hotter weather caused by climate change could help combat obesity by getting people to do more exercise, scientists claim. A study of almost two million people published in in Nature Human Behaviour found they engaged in more physical activity – such as running, gardening, golf or walking – when temperatures rose. Researchers used a survey of the reported recreational physical activity of around 1.9 million Americans between 2002 and 2012 and combined it with daily weather data. Randomly selected respondents answered the following question: ‘During the past month, other than your regular job, did you participate in any physical activities or exercises such as running, calisthenics (gym work-outs), golf, gardening, or walking for exercise?’ The results showed cold or very hot temperatures – as well as rain – reduced the amount of exercise people did.