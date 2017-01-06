Circumcision can damage male urinary tract

by Editorial Staff - 2017.01.06

Circumcised boys have a higher risk of developing urinal tract issues – particularly meatus stenosis, an abnormal narrowing of the urethral opening. According to a research, compiled by Morten Frisch and Jacob Simonsen, that have been published in the scientific journal The Surgeon, circumcised boys have a 26 times higher chance of developing meatus stenosis than uncircumcised boys. According to the researchers it’s the first time someone has systematically followed up on circumcised boys many years after they’ve been circumcised. The research is based on data from the national patient registry in Denmark between the years 1977 and 2013. A work that challenges the dogma that circumcision is just a little pinch to the penis that rarely brings about negative consequences.