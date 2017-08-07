Cigarettes are a benefit only for The State

Cigarettes are a benefit only for The Stateby Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.08.07
Smokers are a real golden egg for the state; at least in England where figures show that they cost a lot in terms of health care and services (€ 5.4 billion), but the profits from cigarettes are something like € 11 billion. To this, we should add that, smokers are more likely to die prematurely. This means, for example, that smokers will benefit less than others from the old-age pension and other forms of related assistance. In short, research by the Institute of Economics reveals that without the ciggie, Britain’s finances would run the risk of being many billions lighter.
UK government wants to make Britain smoke free
The UK government has announced plans to cut smoking rates among adults in England from 15.5% to no more than 12% by 2022. The tobacco control plan also targets a reduction in the number of 15-year-olds who regularly smoke, from 8% to 3% or lower; and a fall in the Read More.
Soon Italy will have its first entirely smoke-free beach
Bibione, located in Venice, Italy, will be the first Italian beach completely smoke free. Initially the beach areas posted a smoking ban only on the shore line, a few years ago. However, the local administration together with the tourism operators have decided to take the next, definitive step. Starting in Read More.
Number of smokers in Britain falls
In 2016, 15.8% of adults in the UK smoked, down from 17.2% in 2015. According to data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) some 15.5% of adults currently smoke in England, rising to 18.1% in Northern Ireland, 17.7% in Scotland and 16.9% in Wales. Across the UK, 5.6% of Read More.
Ector the teddy bear spies on parents who smoke
Ector is the first soft toy in the world to protect children from passive smoke. In fact, this little bear starts to cough incessantly any time he picks up on it. With the aim of focusing the attention of parents on the damage that smoking cigarettes causes to the health of Read More.
Beware of e-cigs: they can cause DNA damage
E-cigs cause DNA damage to the blood cells. These are alterations that can contribute to the development of cancer, according to a toxicological survey led by the Department of Pharmacy and Biotechnology of the University of Bologna, recently published in the scientific journal Nature. Researchers warn: contrary to the general Read More.
How many people die from lung cancer each year in Europe
Out of the 4.9 million deaths reported in the European Union (EU) in 2014, a quarter (1.3 million) was due to cancer. 272 000 of those deaths were caused by lung cancer, including cancer of trachea and bronchus. In other words, lung cancer was the main type of fatal cancer Read More.