Church of Norway approves same-sex-inclusive liturgy

by Editorial Staff - 2017.01.31

The Church of Norway has approved a new liturgy inclusive of same-sex weddings. The synod of Norway’s Evangelical Lutheran Church voted Monday 83 to 29 in favour of a new liturgy, or service, that will be available as of February 1st. It will serve in addition to one that blesses heterosexual couples. Those priests who do not approve are allowed to decline to marry same-sex couples. Like its Nordic neighbours, Norway is at the forefront of gay rights in Europe. Civil marriage and adoption have been open to gays since 2009 and the Church also authorises the ordination of homosexuals.