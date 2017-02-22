“Chorus For The Tone Deaf” gives the Scala some competition

by Elisabetta Pina - 2017.02.22

For six years, the Orchestra Verdi of Milan hosts the Coro degli Stonati (Tone Deaf Chorus), directed by mezzosoprano, music therapist, Maria Teresa Tremontin, who we met with.

Question: How did the Coro degli Stonati come about?

Answer: thanks to my predecessor, ex-director Luigi Corbani, who believed that there is no such thing as a tone-deaf person who could not improve. And, who asked me to take on this project, 6 years ago, when I was in charge of the chorus of prisoners with drug addiction, at the San Vittore prison. I started with 60 students, and today we have 280, between the ages of 23 – 81 ».

Q: So, what you’re telling me is that everyone can be a songbird?

A: Well, not exactly (she laughs heartily ndr). Actually 5% of the population suffers from amusia, a pathology that does not allow the brain to recognize sounds. However, for the rest of the population, an educational listening program can help».

Q: Could you explain?

A: Learning to listen is the first step to being able to sing. While music is in the Italian DNA and there have been many famous Italian musicians, our school does not offer a music education program or singing instruction, unlike other European countries.

Q: Therefore, intonation is a question of having a musical ear?

A: The voice and the ear are connected. Lessons in the first years are based on the knowledge of the phonatory organs. We do one on the diaphragm and one on the larynx, from anatomy to vocal exercises. It is a very sophisticated project. Each song that we work with has a specific didactic objective. For example, the chorus with closed mouth from Madame Butterfly, teaches students to hold their intonation and to take long breaths ».

Q: To what do you attribute the success of your Chorus?

A: The truth is that people love to sing. And if they have been traumatized by their being labeled “out of tune”, they try in any way possible to demonstrate that it’s not true. To themselves, and to others.

Q: Is it more difficult to sing in a chorus or to be a solist?

A: Well, the soloist has to find the courage to get on stage and face the audience alone, and that is no small task. Vocal quality and intonation have to be perfect, because their voice is not covered by the others. The real difficulty for the chorus, on the other hand, is that all of the voices have to become one. Success is measured by a few severe rules: tolerance, respect, and constancy. And to achieve a good, blended sound, takes at least 5 years.

Q: Is singing good for you?

A: Of course, both psychologically and physically. It also improves blood circulation, posture, lung capacity, and resistance to pain. And singing with others creates a sense of sharing. It is very gratifying».

Q: What projects are in store for the future?

A: My students are volcanic and want to do an Italian tour! I’m afraid that we have a lot of work cut out for us (she says laughing ,ndr). Coming up on our calendar is the end of year concert, scheduled for June 17th. I can promise you that all 280 students will sing a song together.