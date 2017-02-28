Chinese roulette plays love against insurance

by Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.02.28

The new concept of “love insurance policy” has taken young Chinese couples by storm. To win over one’s special girl/boy friend, instead of the usual flowers, romantic dinners and jewelry, a unique type of insurance has entered the panorama of love stories. It’s a simple contract: a high-school or university student invests however much (or little) money he/she has on the probability of marrying within a pre-established date. If the marriage doesn’t take place, the entire amount is lost.

“The cost is the same as an evening out at a fancy restaurant, but the “love policy” makes a better impression on the woman” explains Zhang, who was unable to resist the temptation of signing up for one of these policies. His was proposed to him by China Life. And, if he married his beloved An within the timeframe established, between 3 and 10 years, his advanced payment of 299 yuan (about €41), would earn him a jackpot of 10,000 roses with which to decorate his wedding party.

But, there are more practical types who go for an economic incentive. Or, on rarer occasions, those who opt for diamonds. There is something for everyone in this game, so to speak. The policies can be easily purchased online through the company’websites. It’s not hard to find romantic ads, such as “Make the promise of love” or more ones, such as “Marry your partner within the time you choose, and earn money”. Of course, all of the offers make it impossible to turn back, once the signature has been affixed to the policy. And, no changing names of loved one is allowed.

Romantics tend to lose out to the insurance company, in any event. It appears that the new generation’s propensity for having any type of long-term relationship is extremely low. A recent survey of Chinese university students revealed that 2 out of three couples break up once they have earned their degree. While another study investigating young people born in the 90’s demonstrated that only 16% of them was able to sustain a relationship for more than 3 years.

Even in this arena, however, there is the exception to the rule. Take Zhang, for example. Who already knows for sure that he has lost his investment because: “We were going on eight years together and everything was going well, until my girlfriend saw that the policy I had taken out stipulated that we needed to wait another three years before getting married. After which, she said there was no way she intended to wait, so we married earlier”.

So, here is a case of win-win: both love and insurance hit the jackpot.