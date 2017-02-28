Childrens’ lives are at risk when parents insult their doctor

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.02.28

“Not even in the Third World would they take care of my kid like this!”. An insult of this nature is all it takes to send an Israeli physician in tilt, to the point that his/her work is seriously compromised. At least, that is what has emerged from a study recently published by the University of Tel Aviv, that investigated how the anxiety, anger, and frustration of patients’ parents influence the work of healthcare staff. The researchers came to their conclusions after monitoring the time factors and work habits of pediatricians in Israeli hosptals. The data indicate that the men and women in the white coats do not handle well the psychological weight of insults and insinuations, that often arise in their line of work. To the point of closing themselves off from others and even committing a series of grave errors in care practices, risking the lives of their patients. Which lead to the suggestions of the experts to offer more “stress management” training to all healthcare personnel – from nurse to surgeon.