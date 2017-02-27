Children who spend too long in childcare suffer from stress

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.02.27

Toddlers who spend more than 8 hours in childcare become stressed because they miss their parents, but those who stay at home are more relaxed. A new study published in the journal Early Child Development and Care suggests this is also because they have upsetting conflicts with other children. Researchers Looked at 112 young children aged around one year to 18 months who had all been in day care for five to six months and their saliva was measured for cortisol in the morning and mid-afternoon. The stress hormone is a marker of emotional reactions and rises when demands on a child exceed their ability to cope. Readings were 32% higher in children who attended day care than those at home.