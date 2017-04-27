Children learn to respect disabled people by putting themselves in their shoes

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.04.27

To make children experience the obstacles faced everyday by people with disabilities through the city streets. This is the aim of a didactic experiment that, for the second consecutive year, has involved elementary and middle schools students of the 3rd District of the City of Florence. The idea is to stimulate the formation of a feeling of “empathy” that further strengthens the awareness and sensitivity around the culture of inclusive accessibility and reception. In this way the youth can learn to respect, not only handicapped people, but also elderly with walking stick or mothers carrying baby strollers, because they can really understand the difficulties and the architectural barriers they encounter in their daily life.