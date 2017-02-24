Children are eating equivalent of five donuts a day in ‘hidden sugars’

by Editorial Staff - 2017.02.24

Children and young people are consuming the equivalent of 20 chocolate chip biscuits a day in sugar. According to the Obesity Health Alliance children and young people aged between 11 and 18 typically have an intake of 73.2 grams of sugar a day, far in excess of the 30g – or seven teaspoons – maximum recommended in official health advice. Those 73.2g are the equivalent of 20 chocolate chip or custard cream biscuits or 4.8 jam-filled doughnuts. The calculations have led to renewed calls for food and soft drinks manufacturers to make their products healthier to cut the number of dangerously overweight children. They want urgent action to reduce the amount of “hidden” sugar in many common foodstuffs.