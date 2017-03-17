Child poverty rate to hit 30% in Britain after Brexit

by Editorial Staff - 2017.03.17

The upward trend in child poverty in the UK has continued for the third year running, with the percentage of children classed as poor at its highest level since the start of the decade, according to household data published by the UK government. About 4 million, or around 30%, are now classed as poor, of whom two-thirds are from working families. According to experts income for working-age adults was no higher than eight years ago. These new troubling figures are warning signs, with forecasts suggesting child poverty could rise further by 2021.