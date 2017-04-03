Chef is the most stressful job

by Editorial Staff - 2017.04.03

Chefs experience the most pressure at work of all jobs, followed by doctors, lawyers and primary school teachers. According to a new labour market survey by the Netherlands Statistics Office (CBS), based on figures from 2014 and 2015, chefs experience the greatest pressure because of the speed at which they have to work. Doctors, lawyers and teachers blame their high work stress on the volume of work they have to complete. Primary school teachers and lawyers are also most likely to find their jobs emotionally difficult. Doctors also complain of long working weeks and intimidation by patients. On the opposite side, security guards have the lowest stress level at work, followed by taxi drivers, gardeners, supermarket checkout operators and daycare workers, the CBS survey found.