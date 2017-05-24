Changing together so as not to divorce

by Ilaria Lonigro - 2017.05.24

Want to know if your relationship will last? Ask yourself: Who was your favourite singer 15 years ago? And now? If the answers are different, it means: a) that the singer has changed, b) that you have changed, c) that both are probably true. If this is so, why should things be any different for couples?

The truth is that the person you chose as a partner ten or fifteen years ago may be a semi-stranger to you now. At this point, you ask yourself where you went wrong and particularly, why you were not aware of it before. The answer is simple: you were both different, at least a little, from the people you are today. Everyone becomes different over the course of their life because they change. It should come as no surprise, it’s natural.

To prove the point Daniel Gilbert, Professor of Psychology at Harvard University, asked a sample of 1,000 people aged 18 – 68 years, if they thought their tastes and values had changed compared to 10 years ago. With a few rare exceptions, the answer was “yes”.

But here is the problem, asked if they would change in the next ten years, almost all answered “no”. “Most of us can remember who we were ten years ago but we find it hard to imagine who we will be. Then, whether right or wrong, we think that as it is difficult to imagine, it probably will not happen”. So much so that when you marry, you never think about divorce but imagine you will always stay together. If all of this is true, how is it that certain couples don’t split?

Simply because a few fortunate beings are able to change (like everyone) but together. Adapt and evolve, as good old Darwin would say. “The problem between me and X is that probably we got bogged down in a version of each other that was not completely evolved” a friend told me. She and X clearly broke up to, let’s say, “evolve” elsewhere with other partners.

But when does a couple have a good chance of evolving together and when is it destined to end?

You just need to look – as the star of the film Intestellar states – to see if it has the force to cross through space and time. That force is love and, if it was strong in the beginning, it is likely that it will not give in to change after many years. Romantic and logical, don’t you think?