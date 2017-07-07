Celebrating small victories is better than complaining when it comes to immigration

by Guido Bolaffi - 2017.07.07

Bravo Minniti! That is what we feel is the only right thing to say, at this point. In fact, regarding the emergency immigration scene unfolding in Italy, it seems a duty to recognize the concrete results obtained by the country’s Interior Minister in the difficult reunion in Tallin the day before yesterday. Too bad these results got upstaged by querulous, inconclusive mobs and drowned out by the overwhelming cries of Italians claiming to be victims.

An attitude that is wrong on all accounts. Not only because, given the gravity of the situation, instead of offering courage and unity, the risk is that the frustration will give rise to an unrealistic and dangerous desire to react. But, mostly, because it is counterproductive and harmful to the country itself to suggest that the scarce solidarity of others is proven by their willingness (or not) to open their doors to others. A position that Italy’s Minister was quick to point out was not one of the priority topics of the day. Others may or may not agree with Europe or not. But one thing is for sure: on an issue that is as delicate as the one on immigration and considering it involves a country that does not exactly have all its cards in order, decisions were based on long and careful consideration and preparation.

Italy’s slow pace and numerous limits did not, however, keep it from bringing home, even if only informally at the moment, certain victories that seemed, if not impossible, at least enormously difficult.

First of all: the cash. Not a lot of it, but readily available. To the 35 million of additional euro allocated for the administration of internal affairs, another 45 million was earmarked for the project agreed upon with Brussels for the use of the Coast Guard and Police in dealing with the disastrous situation in Libya. Skimpy figures compared to the 6 billion euro that convinced Turkey to close of the Balkan route. But, nevertheless, numbers that can, at least politically, give rise to some hope. Only Europe, and not Italy alone, can try to go to the source of all the problems at hand. This is a sign that is all the more important because it represents the first time that steps have been made to finally involve these three fundamental and critical pieces of the puzzle: Egypt (maybe it’s time to send Italy’s Ambassador to Cairo back), Tunisia and Algeria.

Last but not least: the green light that was won not without a struggle, that authorizes Italy to put things in order where there is none, and which many will exploit : the traffic from the NGO ships that every day thousands of hitchhikers on the sea stop so they can climb on board.