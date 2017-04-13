Cat-therapy is beneficial for children with autism

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.04.13

Cat-therapy for children with autism. It’s the latest successful initiative by the Autism Society of Southern Arizona. That, in collaboration with the Hermitage Cat Shelter located in Tucson, gives and teens on the spectrum, for free, the possibility of visiting the shelter on a weekly basis to spend therapeutic time with the shelter’s residents – cats. Participants can experience the benefits of animal therapy, including an increase in self-confidence, communication skills, and the ability to focus with no threat of feeling overwhelmed, judged, or uncomfortable. A therapy also beneficial to cats since they get accustomed to human contact in view of adoption.