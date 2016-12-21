Cat-robot keeps Alzheimer’s patients awake with no scratches

by Annalisa Lista - 2016.12.21

Cat-robot for Alzheimer’s patients. In these last months, at an American nursing home, the Hebrew Home di New York, the use of a “special cat” has been tested to help their residents with dimentia leave behind the metal haze, depression and agitation that characterizes the pathology. Like a real cat, this one mews and purrs and in its supr-sophiticated way, keeps its owners occupied while reinforcing the memory and making them forget about their condition. However, unlike traditional pet-therapy that uses real animals for only a few hours a day, this “cat-robot” keeps its elderly owner company 24/7.