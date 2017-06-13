Cashback the perfect solution for shopaholics arrives in Italy

Cashback the perfect solution for shopaholics arrives in Italyby Roberta Lunghini - 2017.06.13
Now, Italians can earn while shopping too. It is not a joke, but a phenomenon called cashback born in the U.S. about 10 years ago. And now, it has arrived in Italy: thanks to a platform called Bestshopping.com, shopaholics of sunny Italy will be able to get back a part of the money they’ve ton their purchases. But, how does it work exactly? Well, first of all, it is important to understand that it has nothing to do with a store. But, rather, with purchases made on Amazon, Ebay, and Booking.com. After each purchase from these online sites, Bestshopping, sends a large part of the amount spent back to the buyer. A real win-win situation. And, for users of the platform who are afraid of losing track of all their purchases, there is even a digital assistant Memo, an easy-to-install app that takes up little memory. In addition, it does not slow down one’s computer and, most importantly, is safe, having been certified by Mozilla, Google, Opera and all of the major browsers for Pc and Mac.
