Caregiver library offers a wealth of valuable information

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.01.06

Biblio-Aidants offers a wealth of information for family members and professional caregivers who assist elderly individuals, disabled or not self-sufficient. This new online initiative offers a vast selection of books, guidelines, manuals, as well as comics and novels, dedicated exclusively to caregivers. The works are organized into 15 thematic notebooks, listed according to both the pathology of the person being assisted and level of autonomy. All of the material can be downloaded for free. Additional information is also provided regarding associations and websites or lectures and films that might be of interest to users. This valuable resource was launched by the Association of Libraries of Québec, the bilingual area of Canada. And the fact that many of the resources are published in French and English, makes the Biblio-Aidants an extraordinarily useful tool also for individuals living outside of Canada.