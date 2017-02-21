Career women’s successes depend more on gender than on their degree

by Angelica Basile - 2017.02.21

If you have a degree from the most prestigious university in the U.S., you are guaranteed a brilliant career and a great salary, if you are male. In fact, the women who invest in their education at a world-famous institution such as Harvard or Yale, once out of school and employed, earn 16% less than their colleagues of the opposite sex. At 5 years from graduation, ex-male classmates are earning an average of $75,000 per year, while the women they graduated with are earning $62,000. A salary which is even less than that offered to males who got their degree at a public university or, at least, a less famous one. And, even then, they can make $63,000 right out of school. At least this is the data that emerged from a study recently published in Social Science Research, that analyzed data collected by the National Center for Education Statistics, with a sample of 10,000 alumni coming from what are considered to be the “elite” schools.