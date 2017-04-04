Career moms not accepted even by the new generation

by Angelica Basile - 2017.04.04

A decisive “NO” vote for women in the workplace. But, even more negative for female politicians. And, we are not talking about Southern countries, but the United States. At least that is the snapshot that has emerged from a survey conducted on a sample of young yankees, by the Barbara Lee Family Foundation, that has been promoting women in politics for years in the U.S. The fact is that the overwhelming majority of those interviewed, would vote secretly for a candidate who had no children, at the polls. Because in their opinion, the ability to reconcile private life and profession is not possible and would only put children in jeopardy. Quite the opposite when it comes to Dads’ careers. When compared to their feminine counterparts, those interviewed saw them as more dependable and able to manage both family and business responsibilities.